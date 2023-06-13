Passing of Greg Kazmierski, Honorary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Ottawa

Greg Kazmierski, the Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, has passed away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kazmierski, the Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet. Greg was a beloved member of our community and dedicated his life to serving others.

As the Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Greg was a passionate advocate for the community. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Greg’s impact on the community will be felt for years to come. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. His passing is a great loss to our community and he will be deeply missed.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Greg’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Greg.

