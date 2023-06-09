Passing of Ian McGinty: Remembering the Talented Artist and Comic Book Writer of Welcome to Showside

Ian McGinty, the talented artist and American comic book writer, passes away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McGinty, the creator of “Welcome to Showside” and many other beloved comic book series. He was a talented artist and writer who brought joy to countless readers with his unique style and captivating storytelling.

Ian McGinty was known for his work on various popular comic book titles, including Adventure Time, Invader Zim, and Steven Universe. His works were praised for their humor, creativity, and vivid imagination. His contributions to the world of comics will be greatly missed.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to inspire and entertain readers for generations to come. Rest in peace, Ian McGinty.

