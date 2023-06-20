Passing of Iron Cycle Owner Chad Vatamaniuck in Lethbridge, Alberta: Obituary

Chad Vatamaniuck, Iron Cycle Owner from Lethbridge, Alberta, Passes Away

Chad Vatamaniuck, a beloved member of the Lethbridge community and the owner of Iron Cycle, has passed away at the age of 43. Born in 1978, Chad grew up in Lethbridge and had a passion for cycling from a young age. He opened Iron Cycle in 2005 and quickly became a fixture in the local cycling community.

Chad was known for his friendly personality, expert knowledge of bikes, and dedication to his customers. He was always willing to go above and beyond to help his customers find the perfect bike or fix a problem with their current one. His love for cycling was infectious, and he inspired many people to take up the sport.

Outside of work, Chad enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid hiker and loved exploring the beautiful scenery around Lethbridge. He was also a talented musician and played in several local bands over the years.

Chad will be deeply missed by his wife, children, parents, siblings, and many friends and colleagues. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the impact he had on the cycling community in Lethbridge.

Rest in peace, Chad.

