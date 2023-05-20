Passing of Jim Brown, Legendary NFL Player and Advocate for Social Justice, at Age 87

Goodbye Jim Brown, All Time NFL Great and Social Activist, Dead at 87

Jim Brown, one of the greatest NFL players of all time, passed away on July 30th, 2022, at the age of 87. He was not only a football legend but also a social activist and actor.

Athletic Career

Born on February 17th, 1936, in St. Simons, Georgia, Brown was a standout athlete in high school and then attended Syracuse University on a football scholarship. At Syracuse, Brown set numerous records and was a three-time All-American. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1957 and played for them for nine seasons.

During his time with the Browns, Brown was a dominant force on the field. He led the league in rushing eight times and was a Pro Bowler every year he played. He also won three NFL MVP awards and helped the Browns win the NFL Championship in 1964. When he retired in 1966, he held the NFL record for career rushing yards, touchdowns, and all-purpose yards.

Activism

While Brown was best known for his football career, he was also a prominent social activist. He was one of the most visible and vocal athletes of the civil rights movement and used his platform to speak out against racial injustice and inequality.

Brown was involved in the 1967 Cleveland Summit, where a group of black athletes, including Muhammad Ali, gathered to discuss their roles in the civil rights movement. He also supported the Olympic Project for Human Rights and boycotted the 1968 Olympics.

After retiring from football, Brown continued to be an advocate for social justice. He founded the Amer-I-Can program, which aimed to help young people in underprivileged communities overcome the challenges they face. He also worked with gang members and prisoners to help them turn their lives around.

Acting Career

Brown also had a successful acting career, appearing in numerous films and television shows. He made his debut in the film “Rio Conchos” in 1964 and went on to star in movies such as “The Dirty Dozen” and “100 Rifles.” He also had a recurring role on the television show “T.J. Hooker.”

Legacy

Jim Brown was not only one of the greatest football players of all time but also a trailblazer in the fight for social justice. He used his platform to speak out against inequality and to help those in need. His legacy will continue to inspire athletes and activists for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

1. Jim Brown NFL career

2. Jim Brown social activism

3. Jim Brown legacy

4. NFL players as activists

5. Athletes and social justice