“Passing of Jim Tweto: A Tribute to the Iconic Personality”

Jim Tweto Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Tweto. He died today, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.

Jim was a well-known personality in the aviation industry, having spent many years as the CEO of Era Alaska. He was also a beloved figure on the reality TV show, “Flying Wild Alaska,” which followed the lives of his family and their adventures in the Alaskan wilderness.

His death is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, and the aviation community. Jim will always be remembered for his passion for flying and his unwavering dedication to his work.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Jim’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Please find attached an obituary video in honor of Jim Tweto’s life and achievements.

