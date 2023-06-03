Passing of Joanna Garcia: Obituary of a Cleveland Ohio Resident

Joanna Garcia, Cleveland Ohio Native, Passes Away at Age 67

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joanna Garcia, a beloved member of the Cleveland community. She passed away on September 1st, 2021, at the age of 67.

Early Life and Career

Joanna was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 10th, 1953. She grew up in a loving family and attended local schools. After graduating from high school, she attended Cleveland State University, where she earned a degree in education.

Joanna was passionate about teaching and spent the majority of her career as a dedicated educator. She taught at several schools in the Cleveland area and was known for her kindness, patience, and ability to connect with her students. She had a gift for making learning fun and inspiring her students to love learning.

Personal Life

Joanna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart, John Garcia, in 1975, and they had two children together. Joanna was a loving and supportive mother who always put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow.

Joanna was also an active member of her community. She volunteered at local charities and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many.

Passing

Joanna was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and fought bravely against the disease for over a year. Unfortunately, her condition worsened, and she passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2021.

Joanna will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy as a dedicated educator and a kind-hearted person will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Final Thoughts

Joanna Garcia was a remarkable woman who made a positive impact on the world around her. Her kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family and community will always be remembered. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

