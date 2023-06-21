Passing of Joe Mottlow: Remembering the TikTok Star from Buffalo, MN who Defeated Cancer Five Times at Age 41

Joe Mottlow, Five-Time Cancer Survivor and TikTok Sensation from Buffalo, MN, Passes Away at 41

Joe Mottlow, a beloved member of the Buffalo, MN community and a viral sensation on TikTok, has passed away at the age of 41. Despite battling cancer five times in his life, Joe remained a positive force and an inspiration to those around him.

Joe’s impact on the world extended far beyond his hometown. With over 200,000 followers on TikTok, he used the platform to share his story of resilience and hope. His videos featuring his infectious smile and upbeat attitude garnered millions of views and touched the hearts of people around the world.

Born on April 3, 1980, Joe grew up in Buffalo, MN, and attended Buffalo High School. He went on to work in construction and was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft.

Joe was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 19 and went on to battle the disease four more times throughout his life. Despite the challenges he faced, he always maintained a positive outlook and never lost hope.

In addition to his TikTok fame, Joe was also a beloved member of the Buffalo community. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and infectious sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

Joe is survived by his parents, siblings, and his wife and two children. A memorial service will be held in his honor on June 5th at the Buffalo Civic Center.

Rest in peace, Joe. Your light will continue to shine bright through the lives you touched.

Joe Mottlow Cancer Battles Joe Mottlow Buffalo MN Community Joe Mottlow Tribute Videos on TikTok Remembering Joe Mottlow’s Legacy Joe Mottlow’s Inspirational Life Story