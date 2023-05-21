Passing of John Burrows, Creator of Provincetown’s Bear Week

John Burrows, founder of Bear Week Provincetown, passes away

Early Life and Career

John Burrows was born on June 2, 1955, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. From a young age, he showed a passion for community building and creating events that brought people together. After graduating from Harvard University with a degree in business administration, he returned to his hometown to pursue his dream of building a thriving community in Provincetown.

Bear Week Provincetown

In 2003, Burrows founded Bear Week Provincetown, an annual event that celebrates the bear community and attracts thousands of visitors to Provincetown each year. The event features parties, dances, and other social events that bring together bears and their admirers from around the world.

Under Burrows’ leadership, Bear Week Provincetown became one of the largest and most successful bear events in the world, drawing over 10,000 visitors to Provincetown each year. Burrows was a beloved member of the bear community and was known for his warmth, kindness, and generosity.

Legacy

Burrows’ passing has been mourned by the entire bear community and the wider Provincetown community. He will be remembered as a visionary leader who brought people together and created a space where everyone felt welcome and accepted.

In honor of Burrows’ legacy, the Provincetown community has established the John Burrows Memorial Fund, which will support local LGBTQ+ organizations and initiatives. The fund will ensure that Burrows’ vision for Provincetown as a welcoming and inclusive community continues to thrive.

Final Thoughts

John Burrows’ passing is a tremendous loss for the Provincetown community and the bear community at large. His vision and leadership will be missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the years to come.

Rest in peace, John Burrows, and thank you for all that you did to make the world a better and more welcoming place.

