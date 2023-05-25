Passing of John David Barr Jr. Announced in Obituary News

Obituary News: John David Barr Jr. Passes Away

Early Life and Education

John David Barr Jr. was born on April 3, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of John David Barr Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Barr. John grew up in a loving and supportive family and was an excellent student. He attended the University of Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Career and Achievements

After completing his education, John began his career as an economist. He worked for several companies and organizations, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the International Monetary Fund. John was a highly respected economist and was known for his expertise in macroeconomics and international finance.

John’s contributions to the field of economics were significant, and he received several awards and honors throughout his career. In 1995, he was elected as a fellow of the Econometric Society, and in 2006, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Illinois.

Personal Life and Legacy

John was a devoted husband and father. He married his college sweetheart, Sarah, in 1973, and they had two children, David and Elizabeth. John was a kind and generous person who was loved by everyone who knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a great sense of humor.

John passed away on June 15, 2021, after a brief illness. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. John’s legacy will live on through his contributions to economics, his family, and the many lives he touched throughout his life.

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral service for John David Barr Jr. will be held on June 25, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chicago. The service will be followed by a burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.

Conclusion

John David Barr Jr. was a remarkable man who lived a full and meaningful life. He made significant contributions to the field of economics and was a loving husband, father, and friend. John will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and humor. May he rest in peace.

