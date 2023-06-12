Passing of John Tanksley, Esteemed Coach of New Springfield Football and Veteran of Local Coaching Community

John Tanksley, Esteemed New Springfield Football Coach and Veteran of Local Coaching Scene, Passes Away

John Tanksley, a beloved and respected football coach in New Springfield and a well-known figure in the local coaching scene, has passed away. He died on Friday, at the age of 58.

Tanksley was born and raised in New Springfield, where he developed a passion for football at a young age. He went on to play football in high school and college, and later began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Over the years, Tanksley built a reputation as a skilled and dedicated coach, with an unwavering commitment to his players and the game. He was known for his ability to motivate and inspire his teams, and for his tireless work ethic.

Tanksley’s coaching career spanned more than two decades, during which he coached at several high schools throughout the region. He was most recently the head football coach at New Springfield High School, a position he held for the past five years.

During his tenure at New Springfield, Tanksley led the team to numerous victories and championships, and was widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in the school’s history. He was also a mentor and role model to countless young athletes, who looked up to him for guidance and support.

In addition to his coaching career, Tanksley was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country with distinction during his younger years. He was also a devoted husband and father, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

A memorial service for Tanksley will be held at the New Springfield High School football field, where he spent so many years coaching and inspiring young athletes. The date and time of the service will be announced soon.

