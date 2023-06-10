Passing of Joshua Crone, North Harrison High School Alumnus from Corydon IN with Known Cause of Death

Joshua Crone, North Harrison High School Alumnus, Passes Away

Corydon, IN – Joshua Crone, 32, of Corydon, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1989, in New Albany, Indiana, to Mark and Lisa Crone.

Joshua graduated from North Harrison High School in 2007 and went on to attend Indiana University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. After graduation, he worked for several years in the financial industry before starting his own successful business.

Joshua was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The cause of Joshua’s death has not been disclosed.

A private family service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Rest in peace, Joshua. You will be forever in our hearts.

