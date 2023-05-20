Passing of Joy Lynn (Flint) Faul, 78, of Wilmington: Obituary

Joy Lynn Faul Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Joy Lynn (Flint) Faul was born on August 15, 1942, in Wilmington, Delaware. She was the daughter of Charles and Mildred Flint. She grew up in a loving family and was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit.

Joy Lynn attended local schools and graduated from Wilmington High School. She went on to attend the University of Delaware, where she earned a degree in Education. She was passionate about teaching and spent many years as an educator in the Delaware public school system.

Family Life

Joy Lynn met the love of her life, William Faul, while they were both attending the University of Delaware. They were married in 1964 and spent over 50 years together before William’s passing in 2015. They were devoted to each other and their family, and their love was an inspiration to all who knew them.

Joy Lynn and William had three children together: David, Susan, and Jennifer. They were the center of Joy Lynn’s world, and she was a dedicated and loving mother. She was also a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, who brought her endless joy and happiness.

Career and Community Involvement

Joy Lynn was a passionate educator and spent many years teaching in the Delaware public school system. She was known for her patience, kindness, and dedication to her students. She touched the lives of countless children over the years and inspired many to pursue their dreams.

In addition to her career as an educator, Joy Lynn was also involved in her community. She volunteered her time with various organizations, including the Girl Scouts and the PTA. She was a member of the local garden club and loved spending time outdoors, tending to her garden and enjoying nature.

Remembering Joy Lynn

Joy Lynn will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for her family and community. She lived a life of service and touched the lives of countless people along the way. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved her.

Joy Lynn passed away on May 10, 2021, at the age of 78. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held in her honor at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Wilmington on May 15th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Joy Lynn’s memory.

The Final Word

Joy Lynn Faul will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, and loving person who touched the lives of so many. Her dedication to her family, her community, and her career as an educator will live on as a testament to her character and spirit. Rest in peace, Joy Lynn, and may your memory be a blessing to all who knew you.

