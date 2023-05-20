Passing of Juliette Manning: After a Long Battle with Illness, Her Family Mourns

Juliette Manning Passes Away After Long Battle with Illness

Juliette Manning, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away on September 15th, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with illness. She was 58 years old.

Early Life and Education

Juliette was born on May 9th, 1963, to parents John and Mary Smith in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in a loving household alongside her two younger siblings, Tom and Sarah. Juliette graduated from Portland State University with a degree in Business Administration in 1985.

Career and Family Life

After graduating from college, Juliette began her career in the finance industry. She worked her way up from an entry-level position to become a successful financial analyst at a top investment firm in New York City. It was there that she met her husband, James Manning, who was also a financial analyst at the same firm. They married in 1990 and had two children, Emily and Michael.

Juliette was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity. She loved spending time with her family, whether it was going on vacations, attending her children’s school events, or simply spending time at home.

Long Battle with Illness

In 2015, Juliette was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, but the cancer continued to spread. Despite the challenges she faced, Juliette remained optimistic and determined to beat the disease.

Over the next six years, Juliette underwent numerous surgeries and treatments, including experimental therapies. She never lost hope and continued to fight until the very end.

Mourning Her Loss

Juliette is survived by her husband, James, her children, Emily and Michael, her siblings, Tom and Sarah, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Juliette’s memory.

A Life Well-Lived

Juliette Manning was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her unwavering strength, kindness, and love will never be forgotten. She leaves behind a legacy of hope, courage, and resilience that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Rest in peace, Juliette. You will be forever missed.

