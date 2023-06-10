Passing of Justine Covault: Obituary Details for the Guitarist and Record Label Owner from Arlington, MA with Cause of Death Disclosed

Justine Covault, Guitarist and Record Label Owner, Passes Away

Justine Covault, a talented guitarist and founder of the independent record label, passed away in Arlington, MA. She was 42 years old.

Covault was a dedicated musician who poured her heart and soul into her craft. She was known for her incredible guitar skills and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

In addition to her work as a musician, Covault was also a successful entrepreneur. She founded her own record label, which was dedicated to promoting independent artists and helping them navigate the often-complicated music industry.

Covault’s death has been a shock to her family, friends, and fans alike. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The cause of Covault’s death has not been released at this time.

Justine Covault death cause Arlington MA musician obituary Record label owner Justine Covault dies Justine Covault guitarist obituary Remembering Justine Covault: Arlington musician and record label owner