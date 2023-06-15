Passing of Kaira Karmakar, a UWCSEA High School Student

Kaira Karmakar Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kaira Karmakar, a high school student at UWCSEA. Kaira was a bright and talented individual who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire UWCSEA community.

Kaira was known for her love of art and music, and her passion for learning. She was an active member of the school’s art club and was always eager to share her latest creations with her peers. Kaira was also an accomplished musician and played the piano and guitar.

Despite her young age, Kaira had already made a significant impact on those around her. She was kind, compassionate, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Her warm smile and infectious personality brought joy to everyone she met.

Kaira’s passing is a tremendous loss, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kaira.

