Passing of Kameron Bascom, Facility Manager at MX: Details on the Circumstances and Cause of Death

Kameron Bascom, Facility Manager at MX, Dies Suddenly

Early Life and Career

Kameron Bascom was born on July 14, 1985, in Houston, Texas. He attended Texas Southern University, where he earned a degree in Facility Management. Bascom began his career as a Facility Manager at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, before joining MX as a Facility Manager in 2012.

MX Career

As a Facility Manager at MX, Bascom was responsible for ensuring the day-to-day operations of the facility ran smoothly. His duties included managing the maintenance staff, scheduling repairs and maintenance, and overseeing construction projects. Bascom was known for his attention to detail and his ability to solve problems quickly and efficiently.

Cause of Death

On May 7, 2021, Kameron Bascom died suddenly at the age of 35. The cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family or MX. His sudden passing was a shock to his colleagues and the MX community.

Tributes and Legacy

Following his death, many of Bascom’s colleagues and friends took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of him. They described him as a kind, hardworking, and dedicated individual who always went above and beyond to ensure the MX facility was running smoothly. His legacy at MX will not be forgotten, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Conclusion

The sudden passing of Kameron Bascom has left a void at MX. His colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of an exceptional individual who made a significant impact on their lives and the facility. His dedication and hard work will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. Rest in peace, Kameron Bascom.

