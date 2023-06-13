Passing of Kenneth Speers: Port Orchard Biker Killed in Mason County Highway 3 Incident

Obituary of Kenneth Speers

Kenneth Speers, a beloved motorcyclist from Port Orchard, passed away tragically in a fatal accident on Highway 3 in Mason County. He was 42 years old.

Kenneth was born on May 15, 1979, in Seattle, Washington, to his parents, John and Mary Speers. He grew up in Port Orchard and attended South Kitsap High School. He had a passion for motorcycles, and he loved nothing more than taking his bike out for a ride on the open road.

On the day of the accident, Kenneth was enjoying a leisurely ride on his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision on Highway 3. Despite the best efforts of the first responders and medical professionals, he passed away at the scene.

Kenneth will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his love of adventure. He had a zest for life that was unmatched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, John and Mary Speers, his sister, Karen, and his brother, Kevin. A private family service will be held to celebrate his life.

