Passing of Kevin Polkinghorne: An Obituary

Remembering Kevin Polkinghorne: A Life Well-Lived

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Polkinghorne, who left this world on January 15, 2021, at the age of 62. Kevin was a beloved husband, father, brother, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many with his kindness, humor, and generosity.

Early Life and Education

Kevin was born on July 3, 1958, in San Francisco, California, to parents John and Mary Polkinghorne. He grew up in a close-knit family with three siblings: his older brother, Sean, and his younger sisters, Karen and Maureen. Kevin was a curious and adventurous child who loved exploring the outdoors, playing sports, and reading books.

Kevin attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, where he excelled academically and athletically. He played varsity football, basketball, and baseball, and was known for his leadership, sportsmanship, and teamwork. After graduating in 1976, Kevin enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Career and Achievements

After graduation, Kevin started his career in finance at Goldman Sachs in New York City. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a partner in 1986, at the age of 28. Kevin was known for his analytical skills, strategic thinking, and integrity, and was a trusted advisor to many clients and colleagues.

In 1994, Kevin moved back to San Francisco to join Hellman & Friedman, a private equity firm, where he served as a managing director for over two decades. During his tenure, Kevin led several successful investments in companies such as DoubleClick, Getty Images, and Nielsen, and helped grow the firm’s assets under management from $1 billion to over $35 billion.

Kevin was also active in philanthropy and community service. He served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. He was a generous donor to many causes, including education, the environment, and the arts.

Personal Life and Legacy

Kevin met his wife, Susan, in college, and they married in 1982. They had two children, Michael and Emily, who were the light of Kevin’s life. Kevin was a devoted husband and father who cherished his family above all else. He loved spending time with them, whether it was traveling, hiking, playing board games, or watching sports.

Kevin was also a loyal friend and mentor to many. He had a dry wit and a contagious laugh that could brighten anyone’s day. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer a word of advice, or share a good story. He had a knack for bringing people together and creating lasting memories.

Kevin’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and colleagues, who will remember him as a man of integrity, intelligence, and kindness. He was a role model for many and an inspiration to all. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Final Thoughts

Kevin Polkinghorne may have left this world too soon, but he lived a life that was full of love, laughter, and purpose. He was a shining example of what it means to be a good person, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come. Rest in peace, Kevin. You will always be in our hearts.

