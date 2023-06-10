Passing of Krista Shadle, a Smith Lock Haven PA Resident and Holy Family University Alumna at the Age of 46

Krista Shadle Obituary

Smith Lock Haven PA and Holy Family University Alumna Krista Shadle passed away at the age of 46.

Krista was born in Lock Haven, PA to parents John and Mary Shadle. She graduated from Lock Haven High School and later attended Holy Family University where she earned a degree in Business Administration.

Krista had a successful career as a financial analyst, working for several companies throughout her life. However, her true passion was helping others, and she volunteered with various organizations in her free time.

Krista will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering positivity. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lock Haven, PA on Saturday, August 14th at 10:00 am.

