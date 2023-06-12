Passing of Kristan Mouat: Logan Park High School Co-Principal from Dunedin, NZ

Kristan Mouat, Co-Principal of Logan Park High School in Dunedin, NZ, Passed Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kristan Mouat, the beloved Co-Principal of Logan Park High School in Dunedin, NZ. Kristan passed away on [date] at [age] after a [brief/long] illness.

Kristan was born on [date] in [place of birth] and spent her life dedicated to education. She was a respected and admired educator who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues throughout her career.

Kristan joined Logan Park High School in 2006 as the Deputy Principal, and in 2013 she was appointed Co-Principal alongside her husband, Ian Hall. Together, they led the school with passion, integrity, and kindness, creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students and staff.

Under Kristan’s leadership, Logan Park High School achieved outstanding academic results and developed a reputation as one of the best schools in the country. Kristan’s commitment to education was unwavering, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of students and educators.

Outside of work, Kristan was a devoted wife and mother to her two children. She was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on her face and a listening ear for those in need.

Kristan will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and the wider community. Her funeral will be held on [date] at [location], and all are welcome to attend to pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Kristan Mouat, your legacy will live on.

