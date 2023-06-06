Passing of Lillie Riehl: Woodstock ON Resident and Infinity Dance Member Succumbs to Car Accident

Lillie Riehl of Woodstock ON, Infinity Dance Member, Passes Away in Car Accident

Lillie Riehl, a beloved member of the Infinity Dance community, has passed away tragically in a car accident. She was a resident of Woodstock, Ontario, and was known for her passion for dance and her bright, infectious personality.

Lillie was a dedicated member of Infinity Dance, where she had been dancing for several years. Her talent and dedication earned her a special place in the hearts of her fellow dancers and her instructors. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and was loved by all who knew her.

Lillie’s passing has left an immense void in the Infinity Dance community, and she will be deeply missed. Her family and friends are mourning the loss of a beautiful soul who touched so many lives.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lillie’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

