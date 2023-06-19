Passing of Lisa Guerrieri, a Prominent Registered Nurse from Cheshire, CT

Obituary: Lisa Guerrieri of Cheshire, CT

Lisa Guerrieri, a well-known registered nurse in Connecticut, passed away recently. She was a resident of Cheshire, CT.

Lisa was a dedicated healthcare professional who served her community for many years. She was highly respected by her colleagues and patients alike for her compassionate care and expertise.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Lisa earned her nursing degree from a local college and went on to work in various healthcare settings. She was known for her kind heart, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to her patients.

Lisa’s passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the healthcare community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lisa Guerrieri death Lisa Guerrieri obituary Cheshire CT Connecticut nurse Lisa Guerrieri dies Lisa Guerrieri funeral arrangements Remembering Lisa Guerrieri Cheshire CT