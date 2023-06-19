“Passing of Louis Washington in Trenton NJ: Cause of Death Linked to Shooting Incident”

Obituary of Louis Washington

Louis Washington, a resident of Trenton, NJ, passed away on [DATE] at the age of [AGE]. He was born on [DATE] to parents [PARENT NAMES].

Louis was involved in a tragic shooting incident which ultimately led to his demise. He fought bravely for his life but succumbed to his injuries at [HOSPITAL NAME] in Trenton, NJ.

Louis was a beloved member of the community who was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be remembered for his love for music and his passion for helping others.

He is survived by his [FAMILY MEMBERS]. They will miss him dearly and cherish the memories they shared with him.

A funeral service will be held on [DATE] at [LOCATION]. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to [CHARITY NAME] in Louis’ memory.

Rest in peace, Louis. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.

