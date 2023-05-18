Passing of Maggie Rappleyea from Walkill, NY Leaves Loved Ones in Mourning

Maggie Rappleyea of Walkill, NY has died

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Maggie Rappleyea, a beloved member of the Walkill community. She passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 78.

A Life Well Lived

Maggie was born on September 2, 1942, in Walkill, NY. She grew up in the area and attended Walkill High School. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for a local business before marrying her husband, John Rappleyea.

Maggie and John were married for 54 years before John passed away in 2016. Together, they raised two children and were active members of the Walkill community. Maggie was known for her kind heart and generous spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

A Giving Spirit

Maggie was a dedicated member of the Walkill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She spent countless hours volunteering at local events and fundraisers, always eager to support the firefighters who served her community.

In addition to her work with the fire department, Maggie was also a member of the Walkill Reformed Church. She volunteered her time as a Sunday school teacher and was passionate about sharing her faith with young people.

A Loving Family

Maggie is survived by her two children, Sarah and Michael, and her five grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting her family first.

Her family remembers her as a kind and loving person who had a positive impact on everyone she met. Her generosity and compassion will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Final Thoughts

Maggie Rappleyea will be remembered as a pillar of the Walkill community. Her dedication to serving others and her unwavering faith will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Although she may no longer be with us, Maggie’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will never be forgotten.

Celebrating Maggie’s Life

A celebration of Maggie’s life will be held on July 22, 2021, at the Walkill Reformed Church. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Maggie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Walkill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Maggie’s memory.

Rest in peace, Maggie. You will be missed.

