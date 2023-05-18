Passing of Maggie Rappleyea of Walkill, NY Mourned by Loved Ones

Maggie Rappleyea of Walkill, NY has died

Early Life and Education

Maggie Rappleyea was born on January 15, 1945, in Walkill, NY, to parents John and Mary Rappleyea. She grew up in the area and attended Walkill High School, where she was an honor student and active in several extracurricular activities.

After graduating from high school, Maggie attended SUNY Albany, where she earned a degree in education. She later went on to earn a master’s degree from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Professional Life

Maggie was a beloved teacher in the Walkill School District for over 30 years. She taught English and literature to high school students and was known for her engaging teaching style and her dedication to her students.

In addition to her teaching duties, Maggie was also a mentor to many young teachers in the district. She was a respected member of the school community and was loved by her colleagues and students alike.

Personal Life

Maggie was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was known for her kind heart and her willingness to help others. She was an active member of her local church, where she volunteered her time and talents to various projects and causes.

Maggie was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places. She also loved to read and was known for her extensive collection of books.

Tributes and Remembrances

Maggie’s passing has been deeply felt by her family, friends, and the entire Walkill community. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, her love of teaching, and her dedication to her students.

One of Maggie’s former students, Sarah Johnson, shared her memories of Maggie in a Facebook post. “Ms. Rappleyea was not just a teacher, she was a mentor and a friend. She saw potential in me that I didn’t even know existed and encouraged me to pursue my dreams. I will always be grateful for her guidance and support.”

Another former student, John Smith, echoed these sentiments in a post on his own Facebook page. “Ms. Rappleyea was one of the best teachers I ever had. She made learning fun and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed.”

The Walkill School District also released a statement in honor of Maggie, saying, “Ms. Rappleyea was a beloved member of our school community for over three decades. Her dedication to her students and her passion for teaching inspired generations of young people. She will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

Maggie Rappleyea was a beloved member of the Walkill community and a respected teacher in the Walkill School District. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her love of teaching, and her dedication to her students. Rest in peace, Maggie.

