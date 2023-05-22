Passing of Maricela De La Rosa: Obituary

Maricela De La Rosa Obituary

Early Life and Education

Maricela De La Rosa was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 6, 1955, to parents Carlos and Maria De La Rosa. She grew up in a large family with eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1973. Maricela went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1977.

Career and Achievements

Maricela began her nursing career in San Antonio, working at several hospitals and clinics throughout the city. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse who touched the lives of countless patients and their families. Maricela was known for her calm demeanor and her ability to comfort those in need. She was respected by her colleagues and loved by her patients.

In 1992, Maricela was promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at San Antonio Community Hospital. She was responsible for overseeing the nursing staff and ensuring that patients received the highest quality of care. She was a natural leader who inspired those around her to do their best.

Personal Life and Legacy

Maricela was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart, Miguel Martinez, in 1979, and they raised two children together. Maricela was a devoted mother who always put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was always there for them when they needed her.

Maricela was also active in her community and volunteered at several local organizations. She was a member of the San Antonio Women’s Club and the Texas Nurses Association. She was passionate about improving healthcare in her community and worked tirelessly to achieve that goal.

Maricela De La Rosa passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband, Miguel Martinez, her children, Carlos and Ana Martinez, and her grandchildren. Maricela will be remembered as a kind and caring person who touched the lives of so many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Final Thoughts

Maricela De La Rosa was a remarkable woman who made a difference in the lives of so many. Her dedication to her profession and her community was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a respected nurse and community leader. Maricela’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched during her lifetime.

