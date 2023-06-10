Passing of Martell Lavelle Davis following Uptown shooting: Obituary

Obituary: Martell Lavelle Davis

Martell Lavelle Davis, age 27, passed away on June 14, 2021, after being shot in Uptown. He was born on May 2, 1994, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to parents Michael and Sherry Davis.

Martell attended Central High School and later went on to receive his associate degree in business management from Minneapolis Community and Technical College. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee at Target Corporation for the past six years.

Martell had a passion for music and was a talented rapper and songwriter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his four-year-old daughter, who was the light of his life.

Martell’s death has left a profound void in the lives of his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for life.

A celebration of Martell’s life will be held on June 26, 2021, at the Woodland Hills Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Martell Lavelle Davis Memorial Fund to support his daughter’s education.

