Passing of Maurice Hodges, 86-year-old West Lexington Firefighter

Obituary: Maurice Hodges, 86-Year-Old West Lexington Firefighter

Maurice Hodges, a dedicated 86-year-old firefighter from West Lexington, has passed away. He served his community for over 50 years, putting his life on the line to protect others.

Hodges was born on February 14, 1935, and grew up in West Lexington. He developed a passion for firefighting at a young age and joined the local department in his early 20s. Hodges quickly rose through the ranks and became a respected leader within the department.

During his tenure, Hodges responded to countless emergencies, from structure fires to natural disasters. He was known for his bravery, quick thinking, and unwavering commitment to his fellow firefighters and the community.

Hodges retired from the department in 1995 but remained an active member of the firefighting community. He mentored younger firefighters and continued to attend department events and meetings.

Outside of his work as a firefighter, Hodges was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, gardening, and watching baseball.

Maurice Hodges will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire West Lexington community. His legacy of service and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters.

