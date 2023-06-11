





Michael Bordonaro Death

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Bordonaro on June 15, 2021. He was 55 years old.

Michael was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family and community.

Michael was born on August 12, 1965, in New York City. He graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in business and went on to have a successful career in finance.

Despite his professional success, Michael always put his family first. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 25 years and a loving father to his two children. He volunteered his time and resources to various charities and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Michael’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s honor to the American Cancer Society.





