Passing of Michael Goss, Amherst Central School Educator: Obituary

Michael Goss, a beloved Amherst Central School teacher, passes away

It is with great sadness that the Amherst Central School community announces the passing of Michael Goss, a long-time teacher who taught at the school for over 25 years. He was 60 years old.

A life dedicated to education

Michael Goss was a dedicated teacher who was passionate about his students’ success. He was known for his kindness, patience, and willingness to go above and beyond to help his students. Throughout his career, he taught a variety of subjects ranging from history to social studies. He was also involved in several extracurricular activities, including coaching the school’s debate team.

A legacy of service

Michael Goss was not just a teacher; he was also a member of the community. He was involved in several organizations, including the Amherst Symphony Orchestra and the Amherst Youth Hockey Association. He was also a volunteer at the Buffalo Zoo, where he shared his love of animals with visitors.

A beloved colleague and friend

Michael Goss was more than just a teacher; he was a friend and mentor to his colleagues. He was always willing to lend an ear or offer advice when needed. He was known for his sense of humor and his infectious smile, which could brighten even the darkest of days.

A lasting impact

Michael Goss touched the lives of countless students and colleagues during his time at Amherst Central School. His dedication to education, his kindness, and his willingness to serve others will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire and influence those who knew him.

A final farewell

Michael Goss will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Amherst Central School community. A memorial service will be held in his honor, and details will be announced at a later date. Rest in peace, Michael. You will be forever remembered and missed.

