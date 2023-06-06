Passing of Mike McCauley, Orange High Athletic Director: Obituary

Mike McCauley, Orange High Athletic Director, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike McCauley, the beloved Athletic Director of Orange High School. Mike passed away peacefully on [insert date] surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Mike was a true pillar of the Orange High School community, having served as Athletic Director for over 20 years. He was deeply committed to the success of his students, both on and off the field. His passion for sports and his unwavering dedication to his athletes inspired countless students and coaches throughout his career.

Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy as a mentor, coach, and friend will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his time at Orange High School.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mike.

