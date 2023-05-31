“Passing of Nicole Evans Thomson GA: Family in Mourning”

Nicole Evans Thomson GA Dies, Family Mourns Her Death

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicole Evans Thomson GA. Nicole passed away on the 12th of August 2021, leaving behind a family that is deeply saddened by her loss. Nicole was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many, and her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Nicole’s Life and Legacy

Nicole was an accomplished businesswoman who had a passion for serving her community. She was a graduate of Georgia State University and went on to work in the finance industry. Throughout her career, Nicole was known for her hard work and dedication to her clients. She was a role model to many young women who aspired to succeed in the business world.

Aside from her professional accomplishments, Nicole was a devoted wife and mother. She was married to her husband, David, for 10 years, and together they had two children, Emily and Jack. Nicole was a loving and supportive mother who always put her family first. She was involved in her children’s school activities and loved spending time with them.

The Impact of Nicole’s Passing

Nicole’s passing has had a profound impact on her family and friends. Her husband, David, expressed his deep sadness at the loss of his wife, saying, “Nicole was the love of my life, and I will miss her every day.” Her children, Emily and Jack, are devastated by the loss of their mother. Nicole’s parents and siblings are also mourning her passing.

Many of Nicole’s colleagues and clients have also expressed their shock and sadness at her passing. They remember her as a kind and compassionate person who always put others first.

A Celebration of Nicole’s Life

Although Nicole’s passing is a great loss, her family and friends are committed to celebrating her life and legacy. They are planning a memorial service to honor her memory and reflect on the impact she had on their lives.

Nicole’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on through the lives she touched.

In Conclusion

Nicole Evans Thomson GA was a remarkable woman who lived a life of purpose and passion. Her passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and community. As we mourn her passing, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones and living every day to the fullest.

