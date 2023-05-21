Passing of Pam Gibbons, a Strong Advocate for Netball Club – Worldwidenews13 Obituary







Introduction It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pam Gibbons, a great supporter of the Netball Club. Pam was a beloved member of our community, and her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Early Life and Career Pam was born on August 24, 1952, in Manchester, England. She grew up in a loving family with two older brothers and a younger sister. Pam was a bright student and excelled in sports, particularly netball. She played for her school team and continued her passion for netball throughout her life. After completing her education, Pam started her career as a receptionist at a local law firm. Her dedication and hard work soon paid off, and she rose through the ranks to become an executive assistant. Pam was highly respected by her colleagues for her professionalism, efficiency, and kind nature.

Netball Club Involvement Pam’s love for netball led her to join the local Netball Club. She quickly became an integral part of the team, not only as a player but also as a volunteer. Pam would always be the first to arrive at practice, setting up the court and equipment for the team. She was also a great supporter of the club, attending every game and cheering on her teammates. Pam’s enthusiasm and positive attitude were infectious, and she was loved by everyone in the club. Her commitment and dedication to the sport earned her the nickname “Netball Queen.”

Tributes and Condolences The news of Pam’s passing has deeply saddened the netball community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Pam’s life and legacy. The Netball Club has also released a statement, saying, “Pam was a true gem of our club. Her passion for netball was infectious, and she will always be remembered as a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.” Pam’s family has requested privacy during this time of mourning. They have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the netball community and ask that any donations be made to the Netball Club in Pam’s memory.

Conclusion Pam Gibbons was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many through her kindness, dedication, and love for netball. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the netball community. Pam’s legacy as the “Netball Queen” will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her.





