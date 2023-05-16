Passing of Pennsylvania DJ Ernesto Di Siro: Obituary and Tribute to Ernesto Di Siro from Philadelphia







Ernesto Di Siro Obituary – Pennsylvania DJ Has Passed Away

<header> <h1>Ernesto Di Siro Obituary - Pennsylvania DJ Has Passed Away</h1> </header> <main> <section> <h2>Early Life and Career</h2> Ernesto Di Siro, also known as DJ Ernesto, was born on August 2, 1969, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a musical family and started playing the guitar at a young age. In his teenage years, he discovered his passion for DJing and started playing at local clubs and parties. Ernesto's talent quickly caught the attention of music producers and he soon began producing his own tracks. He released his first album, "The Sound of Philadelphia," in 1992 and it became an instant hit. His unique style of blending different genres of music, including hip hop, R&B, and electronic, made him a popular DJ in the Philadelphia music scene. </section> <section> <h2>Rise to Fame</h2> Ernesto's success continued to grow throughout the 1990s and he became one of the most sought-after DJs in the country. He toured extensively, performing at clubs and music festivals across the United States and Europe. In 1998, Ernesto released his most popular album, "The Beat Goes On," which included the hit single "I Got the Music in Me." The song became a dance floor anthem and earned Ernesto a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. Ernesto's popularity continued to soar in the early 2000s and he became a fixture in the Philadelphia music scene. He hosted his own radio show, "The Ernesto Di Siro Show," which aired on a local station every Saturday night. </section> <section> <h2>Personal Life</h2> Despite his success, Ernesto remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He was known for his kind and generous personality and was loved by his fans and colleagues alike. He was a devoted husband and father and often spoke about the importance of family in his life. </section> <section> <h2>Death</h2> Ernesto Di Siro passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 52. The cause of his death has not been officially released, but sources close to the family have stated that he suffered a heart attack. The news of Ernesto's death has shocked and saddened his fans and colleagues in the music industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved DJ. </section> <section> <h2>Legacy</h2> Ernesto Di Siro's legacy as a DJ and producer will live on in the hearts of his fans and colleagues. He was a pioneer in the music industry and his unique style and sound inspired countless artists. Ernesto's impact on the Philadelphia music scene was immeasurable and he will be remembered as one of the greatest DJs to come out of the city. His music will continue to be played and enjoyed by generations to come. Rest in peace, DJ Ernesto. </section> </main>





Ernesto Di Siro DJ Ernesto Di Siro obituary Ernesto Di Siro death Ernesto Di Siro funeral Ernesto Di Siro Philadelphia