Passing of PJ McDonald, Eagle Hill School Administration Member

PJ McDonald Obituary: Remembering the Legacy of Eagle Hill School’s Administration Member

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of PJ McDonald, a beloved member of the Eagle Hill School community. PJ McDonald passed away on August 15, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and impact the lives of students and faculty at Eagle Hill School for years to come.

A Life Devoted to Education

PJ McDonald was born on January 28, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts. He dedicated his life to education, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Boston State College and a Master’s degree in Special Education from Lesley University. PJ started his career in education as a special education teacher at Boston Public Schools before joining Eagle Hill School in 1988.

A Passionate Administrator

At Eagle Hill School, PJ McDonald served as the Director of Admissions and Financial Aid, Assistant Headmaster, and most recently, the Director of Alumni Relations. Throughout his 33 years at Eagle Hill School, PJ was a passionate and dedicated administrator who always put the needs of his students first. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature, always going above and beyond to ensure that every student felt valued and supported.

A Champion for Students with Learning Differences

PJ McDonald was a fierce advocate for students with learning differences, believing that every child deserves a chance to succeed. He was instrumental in creating programs and initiatives at Eagle Hill School that helped students with learning differences to thrive. PJ was also a mentor to many students, providing guidance, support, and encouragement to help them overcome their challenges and reach their full potential.

A Beloved Member of the Eagle Hill School Community

PJ McDonald was a beloved member of the Eagle Hill School community, loved and respected by students, faculty, and staff alike. He had a gift for connecting with people, making everyone feel welcome and included. PJ was also a tireless supporter of Eagle Hill School, always working to promote the school’s mission and values.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although PJ McDonald is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to live on at Eagle Hill School. His dedication to education, his passion for helping students with learning differences, and his unwavering commitment to the Eagle Hill School community will never be forgotten. PJ McDonald leaves behind a lasting impact on the lives of countless students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

A Final Farewell

The loss of PJ McDonald is deeply felt by everyone at Eagle Hill School, but his memory and legacy will continue to inspire and guide us. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, PJ McDonald, and thank you for your unwavering dedication to education and your profound impact on the lives of so many.

