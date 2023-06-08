Passing of Rob Gould, Director of Global Public Relations at WEX in Maine

Rob Gould, Maine Director of Global Public Relations at WEX, Has Passed Away

Rob Gould, the esteemed Maine Director of Global Public Relations at WEX, has sadly passed away. The news of his sudden death has left his colleagues and friends in shock and disbelief.

Rob Gould was a valuable member of the WEX team, having served the company for over six years. His expertise in the field of public relations was unparalleled, and he was known for his exceptional communication skills, strategic thinking, and ability to build strong relationships.

In addition to his professional achievements, Rob was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, skiing, and exploring the beautiful state of Maine.

Rob’s passing is a great loss to the WEX community and the public relations industry as a whole. His contributions will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Rob Gould.

