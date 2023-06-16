Passing of Rodney “RJ” Russell, the Outlaw Front Wheel Drive Feature Winner from Kalamazoo: Obituary

Rodney “RJ” Russell, Outlaw Front Wheel Drive Feature Winner, Passes Away

Rodney “RJ” Russell, who was best known for his victory in the Outlaw Front Wheel Drive Feature, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the Kalamazoo racing community and will be deeply missed.

Russell had a lifelong passion for racing and was a skilled driver who always gave his all on the track. He was a true competitor and loved the thrill of the sport.

His victory in the Outlaw Front Wheel Drive Feature was a major highlight of his career and a testament to his dedication and hard work. Fans and fellow racers alike were inspired by his performance and cheered him on to victory.

Russell’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him and in the Kalamazoo racing community as a whole. He will always be remembered as a talented driver and a kind-hearted person who loved the sport of racing.

