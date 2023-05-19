“Passing of Samuel “Sam” Zell, Businessman and Chairman of Equity Group Investments”

Remembering Samuel “Sam” Zell: The Maverick Businessman

Samuel “Sam” Zell, the renowned businessman and Chairman of Equity Group Investments, passed away on January 27, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of bold entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Zell, who was 79 years old, was known for his unconventional approach to business and his ability to spot lucrative investment opportunities in unexpected places.

Early Life and Career

Zell was born in Chicago in 1941 and grew up in a Jewish family that valued education and hard work. He attended the University of Michigan, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1963 and a law degree in 1966. After practicing law briefly, Zell realized that his true passion was in real estate investing. He founded Equity Group Investments in 1968 and quickly established himself as a maverick in the industry.

The Zell Approach

Zell’s approach to business was characterized by his willingness to take risks and his ability to see potential where others did not. He was known for investing in distressed properties and turning them around through creative financing and strategic management. One of his most famous deals was the purchase of the distressed Equity Office Properties Trust in 2007, which he later sold for a profit of nearly $4 billion.

Zell was also a proponent of the “skin in the game” philosophy, which meant that he was always willing to invest his own money in his projects. He believed that this approach created a stronger alignment of interests between himself and his partners and ensured that everyone was working towards the same goal.

Philanthropy and Legacy

Despite his immense success in business, Zell was also known for his philanthropic efforts. He was a major donor to the University of Michigan, where he established the Samuel Zell and Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies. He also supported various Jewish and Israeli causes, including the Birthright Israel Foundation and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

Zell’s legacy will be remembered not only for his business acumen but also for his willingness to give back to his community. He was a trailblazer in the world of real estate investing and a champion of entrepreneurship, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

Tributes and Reflections

Following news of Zell’s passing, tributes poured in from business leaders and politicians alike. Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and philanthropist, called Zell “a wonderful guy and a great investor.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also expressed her condolences, saying that Zell “leaves behind an incredible legacy of entrepreneurship and philanthropy that has helped shape the city of Chicago and beyond.”

Many in the business community reflected on Zell’s impact on the industry and his unconventional approach to investing. David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, said that Zell “changed the real estate industry forever” and that his legacy would be felt for decades to come.

In Conclusion

Samuel “Sam” Zell was a true pioneer in the world of real estate investing and a champion of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. His unconventional approach to business and his willingness to take risks set him apart from his peers, and his impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come. Zell’s legacy is a testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and a willingness to see potential where others do not.

