Passing of Scott Litmer, Indiana’s New Point Volunteer Firefighter: Obituary

Scott Litmer, Indiana Volunteer Firefighter, Passes Away

Scott Litmer, a dedicated volunteer firefighter from New Point, Indiana, has passed away. He was 47 years old.

Life and Career

Scott Litmer was born on May 10, 1974, in New Point, Indiana. He was the son of Richard and Linda Litmer. Scott grew up in New Point and attended high school there. After graduation, he joined the New Point Volunteer Fire Department.

Scott had a passion for serving his community and helping others. He dedicated his life to serving as a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years. He was one of the most active members of the New Point Volunteer Fire Department and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow firefighters.

Scott was a hard worker and was known for his dedication and commitment to the department. He was always willing to go above and beyond to ensure that the community was safe. His colleagues describe him as a selfless individual who always put the needs of others before his own.

Passing

Scott Litmer passed away on August 9, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the time of his passing.

Scott’s passing has left a significant void in the New Point Volunteer Fire Department and the community. His colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of a dedicated and selfless individual who gave so much to the community.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of Scott’s passing, tributes and condolences have poured in from all over the community. Many people expressed their sadness and shared fond memories of Scott.

The New Point Volunteer Fire Department released a statement mourning the loss of their colleague and friend. The statement read, “Scott was a dedicated and selfless individual who gave so much to our department and community. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The local community also expressed their sadness over Scott’s passing. Many people who knew him personally shared stories of his kindness and generosity.

Legacy

Scott Litmer’s legacy will live on in the New Point Volunteer Fire Department and the community. His dedication and commitment to the department and the community will never be forgotten.

Scott’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that volunteer firefighters make every day. They put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe, and they do it without expecting anything in return.

Scott Litmer will be remembered as a hero who dedicated his life to serving his community. His legacy will inspire future generations of volunteer firefighters to follow in his footsteps and continue the important work of keeping our communities safe.

Conclusion

Scott Litmer was a dedicated and selfless individual who gave so much to his community. His passing is a great loss to the New Point Volunteer Fire Department and the community.

We extend our deepest condolences to Scott’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of Scott’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.

