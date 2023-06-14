Passing of SGT. Austin Clark: An Obituary

SGT. Austin Clark Has Passed Away

SGT. Austin Clark, a beloved member of the military community, passed away on May 17th, 2021. He was 23 years old.

Born and raised in Michigan, SGT. Clark enlisted in the Army in 2016. He served as a combat engineer and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2018. During his service, SGT. Clark received numerous awards and commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

SGT. Clark was known for his dedication to his fellow soldiers and his unwavering commitment to his country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for SGT. Clark will be held on May 25th, 2021 at the Fort Bragg Main Post Chapel. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Rest in peace, SGT. Austin Clark. Your bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

