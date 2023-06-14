Passing of SGT. Austin Clark: An Obituary

Austin Clark, a Dedicated Serviceman, Passes Away at Age 24

Sergeant Austin Clark, a devoted member of the United States Army, has passed away at the young age of 24. He was born on December 26, 1997, in Willimantic, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University.

SGT. Clark was a dedicated serviceman who had a passion for serving his country. He joined the Army in 2017 and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, located in Fort Bliss, Texas. During his time in the Army, he received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Austin Clark was an exceptional soldier, a loving son, and a loyal friend. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his country and his willingness to help others. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the entire Army community.

He is survived by his parents, Steven and Susan Clark, and his sister, Emily Clark. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Austin Clark. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

