Passing of Sharon Hahn, Auction Family Member: Obituary

Obituary: Sharon Hahn, beloved member of the Auction family, has passed away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Hahn, a cherished member of the Auction family. Sharon was a dedicated and hardworking individual who brought joy and positivity to everyone she encountered.

Sharon’s passion for the auction industry was evident in everything she did. Her expertise and knowledge of the business were invaluable to her colleagues and clients alike. Her unwavering commitment to excellence earned her the respect and admiration of all who knew her.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sharon was a kind and generous person who always put others first. Her warmth and compassion touched the lives of countless people, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Sharon’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

