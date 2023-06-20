Passing of Sheldon Bergstrom: An Obituary

Sheldon Bergstrom: A Life Remembered

Sheldon Bergstrom, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2021 at the age of 72. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Sheldon was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 7th, 1949. He attended college at the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in business. He went on to have a successful career in finance, working for several prominent companies in the industry.

In 1975, Sheldon married the love of his life, Karen. They were inseparable and shared many wonderful memories together. Together, they raised two children, Sarah and Michael, who were the light of Sheldon’s life.

Sheldon was known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others. He was a dedicated volunteer in his community, often giving his time to local charities and organizations. He had a passion for travel and enjoyed exploring new places with his family.

Sheldon is survived by his loving wife Karen, his children Sarah and Michael, and his two grandchildren. His memory will be cherished forever by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheldon’s name to the American Heart Association.

Rest in peace, Sheldon. You will be deeply missed.

