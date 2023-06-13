Passing of Sonny McCallum: Raeford NC’s Sandy Grove Elementary Kindergarten Teacher

Sonny McCallum of Raeford, NC Passes Away

Sonny McCallum, a beloved kindergarten teacher at Sandy Grove Elementary, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56. McCallum had been battling a long illness, but his passing still came as a shock to his family, friends, and the community he served.

McCallum was born and raised in Raeford, where he spent his entire life. He was a devoted teacher who had a passion for working with young children and helping them grow and learn. He had a natural ability to connect with his students and make them feel valued and loved.

McCallum’s impact on the community extended far beyond the classroom. He was an active member of his church and volunteered his time and talents to various local organizations. He was also a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

McCallum will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he leaves behind.

