“Passing of Ted Silary at 72 years old”

Ted Silary: A Legend in the World of High School Sports Journalism

The world of sports journalism lost one of its most iconic figures on Monday, as Ted Silary passed away at the age of 72. Silary, who spent more than four decades covering high school sports in the Philadelphia area, was known for his tireless work ethic, his encyclopedic knowledge of local athletics, and his unwavering commitment to his craft.

A Career Spent Covering High School Sports

Silary began his career in journalism in 1968, when he joined the staff of the Philadelphia Daily News as a copy boy. Over the years, he worked his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming one of the paper’s most respected and beloved writers.

Throughout his career, Silary focused on covering high school sports. He was a fixture at games and events throughout the Philadelphia area, and he developed a reputation as one of the best reporters in the business. He was known for his ability to capture the essence of a game or a player in just a few well-chosen words, and his writing was always insightful, engaging, and informative.

A Legacy that Will Live On

Although Silary’s passing is a great loss to the world of sports journalism, his legacy will live on through the countless young athletes and coaches whose stories he told over the years. He was a champion for the underdog, a defender of the true spirit of sportsmanship, and a tireless advocate for the power of high school sports to transform young lives.

It is hard to overstate the impact that Silary had on the world of high school sports journalism. He was a mentor to countless young reporters, and his influence can be seen in the work of many of today’s top writers and broadcasters.

A Life Devoted to the Love of Sports

At the end of the day, Silary’s life was a testament to the power of sports to bring people together, to inspire greatness, and to create lasting memories. He was a true believer in the value of high school sports, and he devoted his life to sharing that belief with others.

As we mourn the loss of this great journalist, we can take comfort in the fact that his spirit will live on in the countless young athletes and coaches whose lives he touched. We can honor his memory by continuing to support high school sports, by celebrating the achievements of our local teams and athletes, and by striving to embody the same values of hard work, integrity, and sportsmanship that Ted Silary embodied throughout his life and career.

A Final Tribute

As we say goodbye to Ted Silary, we remember the words of one of his former colleagues, who described him as “a man who loved sports, loved kids, loved writing, and loved life.” It is a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to so many, and whose legacy will continue to inspire and inform for generations to come.

