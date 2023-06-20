Passing of Teresa Taylor: Former Drummer for Butthole Surfers and Actor from Austin, TX

Teresa Taylor, Butthole Surfers Drummer and Slacker Actor, Passes Away

Teresa Taylor, best known for her work as the drummer for the Butthole Surfers and her role in the cult classic film “Slacker,” has died. She passed away in Austin, TX.

Taylor was a talented musician and actor, known for her unique style and enthusiasm for her craft. She played with the Butthole Surfers during their most successful years, contributing to the band’s iconic sound. She also made a memorable appearance in “Slacker,” Richard Linklater’s 1991 film about a day in the life of Austin slackers.

Taylor’s death is a loss to the music and film communities. She will be remembered for her contributions to both fields and her unique spirit. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

Teresa Taylor Austin TX Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Slacker Actor Teresa Taylor Death Teresa Taylor Cause of Death Teresa Taylor Obituary