Passing of Thaddeus “Teddy” McCarthy, Vice Chairman and Player of Sarsfields Hurling Club

Thaddeus “Teddy” McCarthy, Sarsfields Hurling Club Player and Vice Chairman, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thaddeus “Teddy” McCarthy, a beloved member of the Sarsfields Hurling Club. Teddy was not just a talented player, but he was also a dedicated vice chairman who worked tirelessly to support the club and its members.

Teddy’s passion for the sport of hurling was evident in everything he did. He was a skilled player who always gave 110%, and his leadership both on and off the field was truly inspiring. His contributions to the Sarsfields Hurling Club will not be forgotten, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Teddy’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his memory live on through the Sarsfields Hurling Club and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Teddy.

