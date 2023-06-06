Passing of the First Sprinter to Run 100m in Less than 10 Seconds

First Sprinter to Run 100m in Under 10 Seconds Passes Away

The world has lost a legend as the first sprinter to run 100m in under 10 seconds, Armin Hary, has passed away. Hary, a Swiss athlete, achieved this feat on July 21, 1960, in Zurich, Switzerland. He won the gold medal in the 100m race at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Italy, with a time of 10.2 seconds.

Hary’s accomplishment paved the way for future generations of sprinters and inspired them to push their limits. His legacy will continue to live on and inspire athletes around the world.

Athletics World Records Sprinting Track and Field Sports Legends