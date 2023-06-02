Passing of the “Rainbow Haired Lady”: Obituary of Denna Beena from Charlotte, NC, following her courageous fight against cancer.

Remembering Denna Beena: The Rainbow Haired Lady

Charlotte, NC – Denna Beena, also known as the Rainbow Haired Lady, passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was a beloved member of the community and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A Life of Color and Creativity

Denna was known for her vibrant personality and her colorful hair, which she changed frequently to match her mood or the season. She was a talented artist and musician, and she used her creative gifts to bring joy and beauty to the world around her.

She was also a dedicated activist, using her platform to speak out against injustice and inequality. She marched in protests, organized events, and advocated for causes that were important to her.

A Beautiful Soul

Denna was a kind and generous person who always put others before herself. She had a heart for the marginalized and the oppressed, and she worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for everyone.

She was a loyal friend and a loving wife and mother. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished every moment she spent with them.

A Legacy of Love

Denna’s legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the many hearts she inspired. Her message of love and acceptance will continue to resonate with those who knew her, and her spirit will always be present in the community she loved so much.

She will be deeply missed, but her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A Final Farewell

A celebration of Denna’s life will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at the Charlotte Convention Center. All who knew her are invited to attend and share their memories and stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Denna’s memory.

Denna Beena may be gone, but her legacy of love, creativity, and activism will live on forever. Rest in peace, Rainbow Haired Lady.

