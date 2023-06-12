Passing of Todd Younger – Fatal Accident on I-71 Claims His Life

Todd Younger Passes Away Following I-71 Crash

Todd Younger, aged XX, passed away on Saturday, XX, following a tragic accident on I-71. The incident occurred when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in severe injuries.

Born in XX, Todd was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He was known for his infectious laughter, kind heart, and passion for life. Todd was a graduate of XX University, where he earned a degree in XX and went on to pursue a successful career in XX.

Todd’s sudden and unexpected passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his unwavering spirit, his love for adventure, and his ability to light up a room with his smile.

A memorial service to celebrate Todd’s life will be held on XX at XX. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable individual who touched so many lives. Rest in peace, Todd.

Todd Younger I-71 crash Fatal accident Younger obituary Traffic collision